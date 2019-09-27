Cypress Capital Group Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,233. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

