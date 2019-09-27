Cypress Capital Group Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. 74,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $96.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

