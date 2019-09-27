Cypress Capital Group Has $10.47 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 302,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

