Cypress Capital Group Buys 2,850 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,893,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,913. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

