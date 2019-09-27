Cypress Capital Group Acquires 830 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,420. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

