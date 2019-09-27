CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. 2,464,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.