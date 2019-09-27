CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 332,601 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.