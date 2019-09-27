CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 309,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 37.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 146,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $19,099,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CVS Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,935,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,468,000 after buying an additional 140,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.