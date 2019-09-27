CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. CVS Group traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 293373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.89).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price (up from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get CVS Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $693.09 million and a PE ratio of 104.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 884.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 722.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.