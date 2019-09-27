Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) Insider Sells £885,000 in Stock

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) insider Rupert Curtis sold 300,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £885,000 ($1,156,409.25).

LON CBP opened at GBX 308 ($4.02) on Friday. Curtis Banks Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 251.10 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.54. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.13.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.