Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 441,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CMLS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The stock has a market cap of $188.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMLS shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.