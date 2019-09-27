Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 95,012 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.