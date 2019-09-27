Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MasTec by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

