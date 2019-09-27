Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 500.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

NYSE AR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

