Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 614,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 484,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 332,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

