Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $155.91 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

