CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,715,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 80.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $12,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

