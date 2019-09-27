CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.10. 30,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,916. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

