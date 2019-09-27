CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 233 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,594. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

