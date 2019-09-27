CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 74 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.90, for a total transaction of $2,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,311,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total transaction of $68,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,104 shares of company stock worth $14,642,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

