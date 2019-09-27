CrypticCoin Market Cap Tops $952,561.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $952,561.00 and approximately $12,201.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00450773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00093066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041435 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

