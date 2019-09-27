Cred Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00189495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01028021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

