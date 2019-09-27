Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.83 ($59.11).

1COV stock traded up €1.29 ($1.50) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €44.79 ($52.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €73.88 ($85.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.42.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

