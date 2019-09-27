Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.90.

COUP stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.55. 66,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $38,069.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $38,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $182,412.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $182,412.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,054 shares of company stock worth $42,212,802 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

