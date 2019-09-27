Countinghouse (CHT) Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.05428112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

