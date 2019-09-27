Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.81. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 5,535 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.