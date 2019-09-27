Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of CORR stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 203,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.