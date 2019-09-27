Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 31,545.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $115,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Swedbank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 330.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,875,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 420,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.87. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

