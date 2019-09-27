Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 322,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,678. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

