Contrasting Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & LEG & GEN GRP P/S (NYSE:LGGNY)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janus Henderson Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 6 0 0 1.75 LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.77, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than LEG & GEN GRP P/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.31 billion 1.84 $523.80 million $2.74 8.10 LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 11.17 $2.44 billion $1.90 8.01

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janus Henderson Group. LEG & GEN GRP P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 19.32% 9.97% 7.00% LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

