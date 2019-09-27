Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.45% 11.61% 0.92% Eagle Bancorp Montana 13.02% 8.68% 0.98%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $58.64 million 2.49 $11.92 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana $48.16 million 2.28 $4.98 million $1.07 15.99

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; agricultural loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. In addition, the company offers wealth management and mortgage loan services. It operates 22 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brands. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

