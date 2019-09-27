Contents Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $325,297.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $325,297.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.05484368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

