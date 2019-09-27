Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Constellium posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,814. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 237,285 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.