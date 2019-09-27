Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $81.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $119.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE:CXO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.24. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 93.8% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 303.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 39.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

