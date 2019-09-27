Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.85 million.Comtech Telecomm. also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $719.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

