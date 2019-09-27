Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.84.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,442. The stock has a market cap of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $73,669.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

