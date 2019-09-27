Comparing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Zoom Video Communications (OTCMKTS:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 11 7 0 2.25 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $90.48, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.27 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group 2.47% -4.13% 30.93%

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

