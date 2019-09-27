Colu Local Network (CLN) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Colu Local Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and $86,519.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00189495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01028021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,315,995 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

