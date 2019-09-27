Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

CIGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.50. 3,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

