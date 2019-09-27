CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1,468.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006331 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

