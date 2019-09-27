COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

CBHMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COBHAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered COBHAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get COBHAM PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.