Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.24.

CLDR opened at $8.96 on Monday. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

