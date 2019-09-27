Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $141.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $142.00.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $150.59 on Monday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,520,000 after buying an additional 126,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,189,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,634,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,526,000 after buying an additional 128,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

