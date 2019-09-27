CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $16,137.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003520 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,341,417 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

