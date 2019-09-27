Clarkson Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Clarkson Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 207.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after buying an additional 2,265,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after buying an additional 1,379,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 712,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

