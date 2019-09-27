Citigroup Raises Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $27.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Apache stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Apache will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

