Citigroup Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $118.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.95.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.10. 11,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

