Citigroup Boosts Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Price Target to $5.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

DO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.66.

Shares of DO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 28,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,121. The company has a market cap of $951.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.80. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

