CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $69.31.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $42.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.