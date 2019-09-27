CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.34

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

